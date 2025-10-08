Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Leading AI players make a beeline to establish their presence in India

Leading AI players make a beeline to establish their presence in India

India's billion-plus user base - second only to China - as well as one of the world's largest developer ecosystems makes it an irresistible bet for AI firms

artificial intelligence, AI
premium

India also ranks among the top five developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform. Additionally, India has the largest population of students worldwide that are using ChatGPT.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India clearly seems to be on the radar of almost all the major global artificial intelligence (AI) firms. After OpenAI in August announced plans to set up an office in the country, Anthropic on Wednesday said that they are expanding their global footprint to cover India. Meanwhile, Perplexity - founded by an Indian-origin entrepreneur - is already working with telecom major Bharti Airtel.
 
The key reason that India is emerging as one of the most sought after markets for all these AI tech giants is its more than a billion internet user base — the only other comparable market is
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology News
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon