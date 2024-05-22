Niro hits Rs 1,000 crore disbursement milestone with fintech partnerships

Indian fintech startups in the embedded finance ecosystem are operating as catalysts for two distinct ecosystem players; those engaged in financial services, and others who cater to the consumer technology companies.

Niro, an embedded consumer lending platform, is one of the fintechs operating in such a space. It embeds credit offerings to over 10 consumer tech firms including names such as ShareChat, Quickr, NoBroker, Snapdeal, among others, in collaboration with its lending partners.

Within 27 months of its launch, Niro, has touched a key milestone of Rs 1,000 crore in lifetime credit disbursements. The recent uptick in disbursements follows closely