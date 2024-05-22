Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Niro hits Rs 1,000 crore disbursement milestone with fintech partnerships

The uptick in credit disbursements follows closely on the heels of the firm reaching its previous milestone of Rs 500 crore in August last year

Niro
Premium

Aditya Kumar, co-founder and chief executive of Niro

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Indian fintech startups in the embedded finance ecosystem are operating as catalysts for two distinct ecosystem players; those engaged in financial services, and others who cater to the consumer technology companies. 

Niro, an embedded consumer lending platform, is one of the fintechs operating in such a space. It embeds credit offerings to over 10 consumer tech firms including names such as ShareChat, Quickr, NoBroker, Snapdeal, among others, in collaboration with its lending partners. 

Within 27 months of its launch, Niro, has touched a key milestone of Rs 1,000 crore in lifetime credit disbursements. The recent uptick in disbursements follows closely
Topics : start- ups Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon