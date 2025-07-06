Partnerships that companies need for successful digital transformation

While artificial intelligence (AI) growth offers better productivity benefits, a recent report warns that unsanctioned usage, emerging threats, and a lack of governance have rapidly expanded the attack surface for organisations, particularly across India and the Asia-Pacific region. Palo Alto’s 2025 State of GenAI report, based on traffic analysis from 7,051 global enterprise customers, provides an in-depth look into how enterprises are adopting GenAI and where they remain most vulnerable.

Best practice recommendations Gain comprehensive oversight of GenAI app usage, implement conditional access policies, and manage permissions at the user and group level

Deploy real-time content inspection with centralised policy enforcement