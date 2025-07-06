Partnerships that companies need for successful digital transformation

While artificial intelligence (AI) growth offers better productivity benefits, a recent report warns that unsanctioned usage, emerging threats, and a lack of governance have rapidly expanded the attack surface for organisations, particularly across India and the Asia-Pacific region. Palo Alto’s 2025 State of GenAI report, based on traffic analysis from 7,051 global enterprise customers, provides an in-depth look into how enterprises are adopting GenAI and where they remain most vulnerable.
Best practice recommendations
- Gain comprehensive oversight of GenAI app usage, implement conditional access policies, and manage permissions at the user and group level
- Deploy real-time content inspection with centralised policy enforcement