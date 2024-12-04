PierSight's Varuna satellite set for 24/7 all-weather maritime surveillance

Persistent monitoring is essential to fill the critical gaps left by traditional satellite systems, which often struggle in bad weather or at night. These systems also lack the 24/7 coverage needed for real-time situational awareness. This is the challenge that PierSight, a spacetech startup co-founded by ex-ISRO scientist Gaurav Seth and former National Instruments engineer Vinit Bansal, aims to address.

"The need for persistent monitoring is critical. Illegal fishing is a $30 billion problem worldwide. Oil spills are frequent, and incidents can result in tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in costs. Shipliners need better situational awareness to help