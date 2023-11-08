Red Hat India's Growth unaffected by global trends, embraces AI, says GM

Marshal Correia, Vice President and General Manager, India, South Asia at Red Hat, is betting big on India. This is significant as India has traditionally been a strong market for Red Hat. In an interaction, Correia and Azhar Sayeed, Senior Director, Global Telco Technical Development, Red Hat, spoke with Ashutosh Mishra about how India is insulated from global trends. Edited excerpts:
How has the current demand situation been for the company in India?
Correia: Technology is at the forefront of everything. Many enterprises are becoming technology companies because it's all about driving innovation. Every customer I talk to, I think, has two key drivers. One is their desire to drive innovation and use technology to differentiate in the marketplace. The other