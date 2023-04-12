close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Swiss Re Group sees India units taking lead owing to more senior roles

The company has two centres in India, one each in Bangalore and Hyderabad and last year it announced the setting up of a centre in Hyderabad

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Swiss Re Group
Premium

Swiss Re Group

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Swiss Re Group, the world’s largest reinsurer and insurance firm, is betting big on its technology centres in India. Pravina Ladva, group chief digital and technology officer, Swiss Re expects more senior leadership roles will move to India over the next few years. Ladva also added that she expects India centres to lead programmes globally. 
Swiss Re Global Business Solutions India, the analytical and innovation hub of the Swiss giant has been in India since 2001. The company has two centres, one each in Bangalore and Hyderabad. The company announced the setting up of its Hyderabad centre last year and has ramped up the new centre with a few hundred people. 
“I see more senior roles coming into this geography over the next three years. Currently, we have a lot of director roles in the country and also MDs, I see that side growing further. This also clearly opens up a career path for the colleagues that are already here. Th
Or

Also Read

World's largest beer maker adds Budweiser Magnum whiskey to its India menu

Why India continues to attract demand for global capability centres

Community health centres lack 80% of health specialists needed: RBI data

New issue pricing onus may put independent directors in a spot: Experts

People rush back to vaccination centres as Covid-19 scare resurfaces

Most Indians still store financial passwords in smartphones, says report

Meta-owned Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace

Microsoft launches PC Game Pass service in 40 new countries: Details here

Realme launches Narzo N55 smartphone with mini capsule screen: Details here

Parag Agrawal sues Elon Musk: everything about the Twitter story so far

Topics : technology industry | Tech sector

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

Tim Cook to open first Apple Stores in India in pivot beyond China

Tim Cook
3 min read

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

Technology, IT, data, jobs, start-ups
2 min read

TCS, Reliance, Adani eye Bengal 'Silicon Valley,' state govt moving swiftly

real estate
2 min read

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Oppo foldable phone
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read
Premium

Amid tension with China, India looks to Taiwan for high-tech imports

Imports
3 min read

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon