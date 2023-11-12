Sensex (0.55%)
65259.45 + 354.77
Nifty (0.52%)
19525.55 + 100.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
6284.95 + 56.65
Nifty Midcap (0.61%)
40982.85 + 249.80
Nifty Bank (0.40%)
43996.65 + 176.55
Heatmap

Tech age of insurance: India emerges as fastest-growing market globally

A country where insurtech companies are rapidly gaining market share. These are firms that make innovative use of technology in insurance

insurtech
Premium

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is the world’s fastest-growing insurance market: A country where insurtech companies are rapidly gaining market share. These are firms that make innovative use of technology in insurance. Life and non-life insurance coverage has expanded in the last 10 years, but the market is still not served widely. Around $2.6 billion has been invested in the insurtech sector since 2018, says a survey done among more than 2,000 insurance customers.

Compiled by Shivani Shinde
Compiled by Shivani Shinde


Source: Nasscom and ICICI Lombard

Also Read

Fined Rs 17 crore by Sebi: All you need to know about 'Baap of Chart'

Premiums of non-life insurance companies rise by 14.86% in H1FY24

Robust growth ahead for pvt insurers; HDFC Life may see stronger momentum

HDFC Life, Muthoot Fin: 75% stocks in financial services index eye bull-run

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

Kept off the editorial: News organisations set limits for AI use

How technology is using data to reduce carbon emissions

Deepfake tech: AI-powered videos intensify debate on misinformation issue

Wearable 'Ai Pin' launched by Humane, backed by former Apple execs

iPhone maker to file challenge over Digital Markets Act in EU court

Topics : insurance plans insurance claim Non-life insurance Insurance sales

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon