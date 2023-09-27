close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

Tech firm revolutionises silk cocoon trade with tech-enabled bidding

ReshaMandi has built a technology-driven bidding process to ensure that farmers receive the best prices for their yields, given the short shelf life of silk cocoons

Farmers and reelers at ReshaMandi’s mandi in Ramanagara in Karnataka
Premium

Farmers and reelers at ReshaMandi’s mandi in Ramanagara in Karnataka (Photo: Company)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us
Panchaiya M Hiremath, a sericulture farmer in Melmuri village, some 350 km away from tech capital Bengaluru, is a happy man. Hiremath who sells silk cocoon is content with the

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to double silk output to expand textile exports

Citi, JICA announce co-finance loan to IndusInd Bank for agriculture sector

Over 30 mn women farmers registered under PM-KISAN scheme: Govt in LS

India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

Agriculture exports dip in first quarter of FY24 on bans and curbs

EU's industry chief Breton tells Apple CEO to open its ecosystem to rivals

Lava launches Blaze Pro 5G smartphone with 5000mAh battery: Price, specs

Google Pixel 8: Leaks leave little to imagination ahead of Oct 4 launch

Tesla AI can do Yoga and other activities, Musk reacts to video shared on X

OnePlus announces Android 14-based OxygenOS 14: What's new, rollout details

Topics : Technology Ministry Of Agriculture Silk weaving

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon