Top guns not blazing in electronics sector, gain in low-cost device segment

The top five brands in electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs have been collectively losing their market or have not been able to regain their dominance this calendar year over that in 2022.

But in “average sale price (ASP)” devices like smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and neckbands it is time for consolidation with big brands increasing their share in the growing market, according to the data from Counterpoint Research.

Consider this. The share of the top five in the volumes of smartphone sales has fallen from 80 per cent in 2022 to 73 per cent as projected for