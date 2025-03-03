Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TurboML plans to initiate $12 million AI foundational model in India

TurboML plans to initiate $12 million AI foundational model in India

Bhatia says the investment cost accounts for the current commercial rate for one hour of GPU usage, though this could decrease under the Meity subsidy scheme to $1 per hour

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

The founders of San Francisco-based TurboML — a real-time machine learning platform — have launched a strategic initiative to bring in artificial intelligence (AI) researchers of Indian origin from across the world to build an AI foundational model based on Indian languages.
 
Siddharth Bhatia, one of the company’s founders, said they have discussed their plan with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and recently met Meity Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to explain their effort to build the AI foundational model based on Indian languages for under $12 million within 10 months. The project will be funded by Silicon Valley investors
Topics : Machine Learning Artificial intelligence Technology

