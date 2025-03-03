TurboML plans to initiate $12 million AI foundational model in India

The founders of San Francisco-based TurboML — a real-time machine learning platform — have launched a strategic initiative to bring in artificial intelligence (AI) researchers of Indian origin from across the world to build an AI foundational model based on Indian languages.

Siddharth Bhatia, one of the company’s founders, said they have discussed their plan with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and recently met Meity Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to explain their effort to build the AI foundational model based on Indian languages for under $12 million within 10 months. The project will be funded by Silicon Valley investors