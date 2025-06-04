Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VC firm Seafund eyes up to 25 deep-tech investments, aims for follow-up too

VC firm Seafund eyes up to 25 deep-tech investments, aims for follow-up too

The investments will be made over the next two to three years as part of the firm's second fund, a Category-II AIF (alternate investment fund)

The Bangalore-based firm is aiming to raise a total amount of Rs 250 crore in the next six months. | Representational

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Jun 04 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Early-stage venture capital firm Seafund is targeting investments in 20-25 deep-tech companies over the next two to three years, general partner Narendra Bhandari told Business Standard, with plans to invest disproportionately in these companies out of its total capital pool of Rs 250 crore.
 
The VC firm has invested in nine companies so far, including semiconductor startup Calligo Technologies and space tech startup TakeMe2Space, among others.
 
"We will invest in 20-25 companies at the early stage and we love to do a follow-on investment. So, we will probably deploy only 50-60 per cent of our funds across these 25 companies
