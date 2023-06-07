close

What makes Elon Musk's brain implant devices a double-edged sword

Neuralink's brain implant devices could cure paralysis and schizophrenia in humans, but concerns about privacy linger

Devangshu Datta
Neuralink brain implant devices
Neuralink brain implant devices

Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
In a Star Trek Voyager episode, the former Borg drone Seven of Nine suggests one of her crewmates replaces the habit of meditation with a “much more efficient cortical implant”. In the late 1990s, this was a funny science fiction meme. Last month, however, privately-held neuroscience research outfit, Neuralink announced it had permission from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct human trials of its brain implant devices.  
This led to a surge in the valuation of the privately-held company to $5 billion from an earlier $2 billion, as it raised new financing. Of course, given that one of the founders is Elon Musk, Neuralink has never had trouble finding investors. The other founders were seven scientists and only two of them are still with Neuralink.
The aim, according to the company’s mission statement, is to “Create a generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet m
First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

