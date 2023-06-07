In a Star Trek Voyager episode, the former Borg drone Seven of Nine suggests one of her crewmates replaces the habit of meditation with a “much more efficient cortical implant”. In the late 1990s, this was a funny science fiction meme. Last month, however, privately-held neuroscience research outfit, Neuralink announced it had permission from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct human trials of its brain implant devices.
This led to a surge in the valuation of the privately-held company to $5 billion from an earlier $2 billion, as it raised new financing. Of course, given that one of the founders is Elon Musk, Neuralink has never had trouble finding investors. The other founders were seven scientists and only two of them are still with Neuralink.
The aim, according to the company’s mission statement, is to “Create a generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet m
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or