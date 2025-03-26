Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Will Google's $32bn Wiz buy help it gain ground in cloud services?

Will Google's $32bn Wiz buy help it gain ground in cloud services?

Google currently lags in the cloud market, and the deal could help it expand its offerings as well as acquire new customers

Google
Premium

Analysts believe that this acquisition could bolster Google’s cloud business, which is currently lagging AWS and Microsoft. (Photo: Reuters)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On March 18, Google announced one of its largest - and perhaps the tech world’s — M&A deal: the acquisition of cloud security firm Wiz for $32 billion. The deal highlights two big trends: first, the rise and rise of cybersecurity among the client ecosystem, and second, the rise of multi-cloud adoption with artificial intelligence (AI) as a driver. 
Let’s look at the security sector and how Google gains with this acquisition. According to a report by Barracuda, in the first two months of 2025 it has detected and blocked a million phishing attacks by prominent phishing-as-a-services (PhaaS) platforms.
The Barracuda
Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Gartner

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon