Will Google's $32bn Wiz buy help it gain ground in cloud services?

On March 18, Google announced one of its largest - and perhaps the tech world’s — M&A deal: the acquisition of cloud security firm Wiz for $32 billion. The deal highlights two big trends: first, the rise and rise of cybersecurity among the client ecosystem, and second, the rise of multi-cloud adoption with artificial intelligence (AI) as a driver.

Let’s look at the security sector and how Google gains with this acquisition. According to a report by Barracuda, in the first two months of 2025 it has detected and blocked a million phishing attacks by prominent phishing-as-a-services (PhaaS) platforms.

The Barracuda