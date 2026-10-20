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Home / World News / Amazon launches TorchNeuron to challenge Nvidia's AI chip dominance

Amazon launches TorchNeuron to challenge Nvidia's AI chip dominance

TorchNeuron lets developers run code ‌written in a language called PyTorch ​on Amazon's Trainium AI ​chips with a single configuration change and no rewriting needed

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Amazon, which plans to announce the software at a developer conference in Silicon Valley on Monday, said the software will be publicly released as ​a free and open-source offering | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters SAN FRANCISCO
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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Amazon.com is introducing a new tool that ​allows its custom AI chips to run code written in the most popular AI coding language without modification, seeking to erode the advantage that underpins Nvidia's dominance in the AI computing market.
 
TorchNeuron lets developers run code ‌written in a language called PyTorch ​on Amazon's Trainium AI ​chips with a single configuration change and no rewriting needed, ​according to Amazon's Annapurna Labs chip unit.
 
Amazon, which plans to announce the software at a developer conference in Silicon Valley on Monday, said the software will be publicly released as ​a free and open-source offering.
 
PyTorch, the open-source framework stewarded ‌by Meta , is used by most AI developers. Nvidia ​has spent more than a decade on its software tool called Cuda that makes PyTorch code run well on Nvidia chips.
 
 
Other cloud computing players ‌such as Google, which ​also has its own custom ‌AI chips, are also working to lure away developers ‌from Nvidia with better PyTorch tools.

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Colin Brace, vice president of ​software for Annapurna Labs, said the move was aimed at reducing the number of steps AI developers ​must take to try Amazon's in-house chips.
 
"This has been about meeting customers where they're at," he told ‌Reuters in an interview.
 
Brace said more than 30 early ‌customers - spanning robotics, world models and voice AI - are using the new software, and that the switch to Amazon's chips can result in steep cost savings. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Amazon Nvidia artificial intelligence and robotics

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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 8:04 AM IST