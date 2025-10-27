Monday, October 27, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / COP out? The world's climate talks on global warming are stuck in repeat

COP out? The world's climate talks on global warming are stuck in repeat

30 years, 30 COPs - still counting degrees. Is this where promises go to melt? This two-part series on COP30 tracks how the UN's flagship climate summit lost its direction and what's at stake

Global Warming
Global warming is perilously close to triggering other catastrophic shifts — from melting ice sheets and the collapse of key ocean currents to Amazon rainforest (above) dieback. (PHOTO: REUTERS)

S Dinakar Chandigarh
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

On the eve of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30), the United Nations (UN)–led global climate conference in Brazil next month, a veteran participant likened it to a “mela” — a grand but “pointless” jamboree of over 40,000 people from across the world: heads of state, diplomats, corporate chiefs, investment bankers, NGOs, activists, students, and protesters, all gathering under one roof for two weeks to discuss the warming of the planet — a crisis that disproportionately hurts developing nations such as India.
 
To put it mildly, COP has lost its mojo and “needs to go back to its roots”,
Topics : Climate Change COP29 Global Warming
