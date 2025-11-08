Datanomics: As COP30 nears, why India is set to miss 2030 emission target

The 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30, is set to be convened for 12 days in Brazil’s Belém on November 10. According to the latest data, some major economies have managed to curb their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission, while others continue to see steep increases. In India’s case, the picture is mixed. Its emission has grown significantly over the past two decades, yet remains lower on a per capita basis compared to the other top 4 polluters. India is also projected to miss its 2030 emissions target by around 8 per cent, according to the United