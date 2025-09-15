Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Datanomics: New Nepal PM faces challenges from graft to economic revival

Datanomics: New Nepal PM faces challenges from graft to economic revival

She begins her term with a promise to fight corruption, which is the foremost challenge in the fragile economy

Sushila Karki, interim prime minister of Nepal.

Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Nepal has entered a new political phase after youth-led demonstrations forced out the previous government. The protests — mainly fuelled by economic frustrations — culminated in the appointment of former chief justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister. She begins her term with a promise to fight corruption, which is the foremost challenge in the fragile economy.
 
Corruption and governance pressure
 
Nepal’s global corruption ranking has barely shifted. It ranged from 113-117 from 2019 to 2021, and though it improved slightly to 107 in 2024, the country still lies in the bottom half worldwide. Transparency International, which comes out with
