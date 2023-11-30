Sensex (-0.24%)
Growth slows down in three of five advanced economies; US, UK exceptions

China, Japan, Germany showed weaker rate; for UK, it remained the same

Economic growth, GDP
Premium

Except for Germany and the UK, the rest of the major economies had recorded stronger growth in the first two quarters of CY23

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Three of the five advanced economies in the world have reported a slowdown in their gross domestic product (GDP) for the July-September quarter.

China, Japan and Germany showed a weaker rate of growth in the Q3 of the ongoing calendar year 2023 (CY23) compared to the same quarter in the previous year, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). China’s GDP grew at 4.9 per cent in Q3 compared to 6.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Similarly, Japan’s economy registered a 1.4 per cent growth in the September quarter compared to 1.9 per cent previously. Growth in Germany, meanwhile, contracted by minus 0.4 per cent in Q3 compared to a 0.1 per

Topics : UK economy US economy economic growth

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

