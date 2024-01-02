India likely to resist Pakistan's bid to be a full-fledged member of Brics

India is likely to resist Pakistan’s bid to be a full-fledged member of Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) because it wants to keep it a grouping for emerging market economies. Pakistan has sought Russia’s help to become a member during its Brics presidency, which began on Monday with the motto “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security”.

“Of course we will resist Pakistan’s candidature for Brics as its character as a grouping for emerging market economies shouldn’t be lost. If we take all and sundry, then that character will be lost. Pakistan will not contribute anything to Brics