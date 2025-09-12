Friday, September 12, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Datanomics: Internet blocks rare in Nepal, not sole cause of Gen Z unrest

Datanomics: Internet blocks rare in Nepal, not sole cause of Gen Z unrest

Globally, internet shutdowns have risen in the past decade, rising to 296 in 2024. India topped the list from 2016 to 2023

Internet
premium

However, India has never blacked out access on a national scale and has only used the tool to deal with emergent situations locally.

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recent ‘Gen Z protests’ in Nepal were triggered by the government’s decision to block social media platforms. But the ban itself was not the only cause of unrest — Nepal has only restricted net access twice between 2016 and 2024. Other issues had been building up in the Himalayan country: Unemployment, inflation, and a deep frustration with political instability. However, internet shutdowns and clamps on social media have regularly been used by regimes across the world in various capacities.
 
Internet shutdowns globally
 
Globally, internet shutdowns have risen in the past decade, rising to 296
Topics : Gen Z Nepal Social Media Internet shutdown
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon