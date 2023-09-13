Russia to help North Korea build satellites, says President Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would help North Korea build satellites and, when asked if he and Kim Jong Un would talk about weapons supplies, replied that the two leaders would discuss all issues.



When asked by reporters if Russia would help Kim build satellites, Putin replied: "That's why we came here. The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket engineering, they are also trying to develop space."



Putin showed Kim around Russia's most modern space rocket launch site, the Vostochny Cosmodrome, which is nestled among the forests of eastern Russia not far from the Chinese border.



Kim arrived at Vostochny by train, after crossing into Russia early on Tuesday.



"I am glad to see you," Putin said as he shook Kim's hand for around 40 seconds at Vostochny. "This is our new cosmodrome."

Putin also congratulated Kim on a series of North Korean anniversaries, including 75 years since the establishment of North Korea in 1948.



Also Read Kim Jong-un says N Korea has finished development of 1st spy satellite N Korean leader's sister slams US for criticising failed satellite launch Kim Jong-un wants North Korea to make more nuclear material for bombs Kim Jong-un voices willingness to build stronger strategic ties with Russia Kim Jong Un orders increased missile production ahead of US-S Korea drills Putin gives Kim Jong Un tour of rocket launch center as leaders meet Crimea shipyard burning after Ukrainian attack and 24 injured: Official North Korea fired two missile into the sea, says South Korea military Australia's highest court finds Qantas illegally fired 1,700 ground staff Country Garden wins creditors' support to extend repayment of 7 yuan bonds

Via a translator, Kim thanked Putin for the invitation and for the warmth of his reception.



Putin then showed Kim around the Vostochny Cosmodrome.



Russian state television said that Kim asked Putin a large number of detailed questions.



Russian media said Putin showed Kim around the building where Russia's new space launch rocket, the Angara, is assembled. The 42.7-metre Angara rocket launches objects into low Earth orbit.



The United States has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, but it is unclear whether any deliveries have been made. Both Russia and North Korea have denied those claims, but promised to deepen defence cooperation.



When asked if Kim and Putin would discuss weapons supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "As neighbours, our countries implement cooperation in sensitive areas that should not become the subject of public disclosure and announcement. But this is quite natural for neighbouring states."

