Nepal crisis deepens: How social media ban stoked flames of unrest

Triggered by a clampdown on social media sites by the authorities, protests by Gen-Z ultimately led to the resignation of Nepal’s top political leadership. Nepal government’s decision to block access to social media platforms after their non-compliance to registration requirements in Nepal sparked the protests which snowballed into violence where 19 people were killed.

Though the immediate spark came from the social media ban, a simmering unrest was brewing on account of rising unemployment and corruption in the country. Even after the ban on social media platforms was lifted, the protests continued, forcing Nepal’s prime minister to put in the