South Korean man's plot to escape prison by strapping self to drone foiled

A South Korean killer allegedly hatched a daring plan to escape from a Philippine prison by flying over its walls while suspended from a heavy-duty drone, according to a report by South Korean broadcaster JTBC.

Park Wang-yeol, 47, was convicted of killing three Koreans in the Philippines and is accused by Korean authorities of continuing to direct an illegal drug distribution network from behind bars.

His escape plan, however, never got off the ground. Footage of an associate testing the drone by suspending himself beneath it surfaced in local media, exposing the operation and prompting a change in Park's prison transfer schedule.

Park had reportedly spent about 100 million won ($74,000) preparing the escape, according to JTBC. He was sentenced by a Philippine court in 2022 to between 52 and 60 years in prison.

Drone escape plan exposed

Park's alleged escape plan was reportedly being prepared in the weeks before he was temporarily transferred to South Korea in March 2026.

The plan involved a large drone capable of carrying up to 75 kg. Park was allegedly supposed to be strapped underneath the aircraft and flown over the prison walls.

But before the plan could be executed, his associates had to test whether the drone could actually carry a person.

Footage filmed in the Philippines showed a man suspended beneath a large drone as it lifted him several metres into the air before he fell into a body of water. At the time, Philippine media reportedly treated the incident as a curious story about a drone capable of carrying a person.

The significance of the footage became clear only later.

According to the JTBC, the man in the video was an associate of Park who was rehearsing the proposed escape. Once the footage surfaced in the media, Park's prison transfer schedule was changed and the drone escape was abandoned.

Drone plan was not his first escape attempt

The drone plot was reportedly Park's third attempt to get out of custody.

According to reports, his earlier plan involved attacking a prison transport vehicle when he was being moved between facilities. Weapons had allegedly already been obtained for that operation before the strategy was changed.

Park instead opted for the more elaborate drone-based plan.

South Korean media quoted an inmate who had been held with Park as saying that the Philippine prison did not have effective radio-frequency jamming, making it possible to operate drones near the facility.

Park had previously escaped custody in 2017 and 2019 while being transported for court proceedings, according to reports.