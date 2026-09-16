Japan has crossed a major longevity milestone, with the number of people aged 100 or older rising above 100,000 for the first time.

The country had 107,677 centenarians as of September 1, according to data released by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. The figure increased by 7,914 from the previous year and has risen for 56 consecutive years.

Women make up the vast majority of Japan’s centenarian population. There were 94,298 women aged 100 or older, accounting for 87.6 per cent of the total, while the number of men stood at 13,379.

Who are Japan’s oldest people?

Japan’s oldest woman is Fuyo Kishimoto, 114, who lives in Kyoto. The country’s oldest man is Hikaru Kato, aged 112, from Kumamoto.

The number of centenarians has increased sharply since the government began keeping these records in 1963. At that time, Japan had only 153 people aged 100 or older. The number crossed 1,000 in 1981, and then 10,000 in 1998. By 2012, Japan had more than 50,000 centenarians.

The latest figures were released around Japan’s annual Respect for the Aged observance. The government sends congratulatory letters and gifts to people who turn 100 during the year. This year, 54,294 people are eligible to receive the recognition.

Why are people in Japan living longer?

Japan has long been known for its high life expectancy. Health officials have linked the increase in longevity to improvements in living conditions, nutrition and medical technology. Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno said the rise was a positive sign that more people are able to live long, healthy and active lives.

Experts have also pointed to lifestyle and diet as factors behind Japan’s high longevity. Traditional Japanese meals often include fish, vegetables and rice, while generally containing less saturated fat than many Western diets, BBC reported.

An active lifestyle may also play a role. Walking, cycling, using public transport and regular stretching are common among older people.

Longer lives come with a demographic challenge

The rise in the number of centenarians is taking place as Japan faces a wider problem: its population is ageing while the number of births remains low.

People aged 65 and above already account for about 30 per cent of Japan’s population. The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research projects that the overall population will fall to about 87 million by 2070, while people aged 65 and above will make up about 40 per cent of the population.

The government has warned that this demographic shift will put greater pressure on social security and healthcare systems. Ueno also stressed the need to keep the social security system sustainable as the population continues to age.

Japan’s birth rate remains a concern

At the other end of the age spectrum, Japan continues to struggle with a low birth rate. The country’s fertility rate has remained well below the level needed to maintain a stable population without migration.

The combination of fewer births and longer life expectancy is changing Japan’s population structure. The country has introduced several measures to encourage people to have children, but the decline in births has continued.

Experts have cited several reasons for the trend, including changes in marriage patterns, the rising cost of raising children and changing work and family choices, BBC reported.

Japan has also seen an increase in the number of foreign residents in recent years. However, international migration has not been large enough to reverse the broader population decline.