Sunita Williams takes command of ISS as Nasa prepares rescue mission

Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams has taken command of the International Space Station (ISS), marking her second time leading the orbiting laboratory. Williams, recognised for her extensive experience in space exploration, previously served as commander during Expedition 33 in 2012.

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore have been aboard the ISS since June 5, 2024, after launching on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft for its first crewed flight. Initially scheduled for an eight-day mission, technical issues with the Starliner have delayed their return to Earth until February 2025. Despite the unplanned extension, Williams remains enthusiastic about her time in space, saying, "This is my happy place. I love being up here in space."

The official command was handed over by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, who is set to return to Earth soon. As commander, Williams will oversee critical operations and research activities aboard the station. Her leadership comes at a pivotal moment, as Nasa is preparing a rescue mission to ensure a safe return for Williams and Wilmore.

pic.twitter.com/mJM1txJLPs Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko hands over station command to NASA astronaut Suni Williams at 10:15am ET on Sunday. Kononenko returns to Earth on Monday with NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson and cosmonaut Nikolai Chub. Watch here... https://t.co/mGhQ0R7u0t September 21, 2024

As Nasa is set to launch a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to retrieve the astronauts early next year, Williams’ command will play a crucial role in maintaining the station's operations as the rescue plans unfold.

A celebrated figure in space exploration, Williams holds the record for the most spacewalks by a woman and has accumulated over 322 days in space across several missions. Her wealth of experience will be essential as she leads the current crew through the extended mission period.