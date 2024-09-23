Business Standard
Home / World News / Search underway for suspects in Alabama shooting that killed 4, injured 17

Search underway for suspects in Alabama shooting that killed 4, injured 17

The priority is to find these shooters and get them off our streets, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said a day after the shooting

Shooting, Gun

In a statement late Sunday, police said the shooters are believed to have used machine gun conversion devices that make semi-automatic weapons fire more rapidly | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Birmingham (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Authorities have reported no immediate arrests after a weekend mass shooting killed four people and left 17 others injured in what police described as a targeted hit by multiple shooters who opened fire outside a popular Alabama nightspot.
The shooting late Saturday night in the popular Five Points South entertainment district of Birmingham, rocking an area of restaurants and bars that is often bustling on weekend nights. The mass shooting, one of several this year in the major city, unnerved residents and left officials at home and beyond pleading for help to both solve the crime and address the broader problem of gun violence.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The priority is to find these shooters and get them off our streets, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said a day after the shooting.
The mayor planned a morning news conference Monday to provide updates on the case.
The shooting occurred on the sidewalk and street outside Hush, a lounge in the entertainment district, where blood stains were still visible on the sidewalk outside the venue on Sunday morning.
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said authorities believe the shooting targeted one of the people who was killed, possibly in a murder-for-hire. A vehicle pulled up and multiple shooters got out and began firing, then fled the scene, he said.
We believe that there was a hit,' if you will, on that particular person, Thurmond said.

More From This Section

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Israel-Hamas war: Air force launches dozens of strikes on south Lebanon

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lanka's new President Dissanayake pledges to clean public life

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

16 civilians injured in Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Officials

Commerzbank

Commerzbank warns UniCredit merger threat to Germany's businesses

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Here's why Nationally Determined Contributions are crucial in climate talks

Police said approximately 100 shell casings were recovered. Thurmond said law enforcement was working to determine what weapons were used, but they believe some of the gunfire was fully automatic. Investigators also were trying to determine whether anyone fired back, creating a crossfire.
In a statement late Sunday, police said the shooters are believed to have used machine gun conversion devices that make semi-automatic weapons fire more rapidly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy travels to US with 'victory plan' at perilous moment

Eric Garcetti

Another example of shared commitment to preserve heritage: Garcetti

US flag, US, united states

US Cong leaders agree on 3-month funding, avoiding shutdown before Oct 1

Modi, Narendra Modi

We are voice of Global South, world listens when India speaks: PM Modi

White House

Enhanced checks blocked gun sales to youth, domestic abusers: White House

Topics : United States US Shooting Alabama Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon