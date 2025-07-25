US earns well on Trump's tariffs; country's custom revenues cross $100 bn

President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” upturned the world trade system but earned the US more than $64 billion in customs revenue in the second quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q2 CY25), up 260 per cent from the previous year.

Data from the Department of the Treasury shows that the tariffs have allowed the US government to earn more than $108 billion from customs duties alone in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 (October to September). It had never before exceeded $100 billion in any of the earlier full fiscal years. Moreover, increased customs revenue produced a surplus budget