Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US earns well on Trump's tariffs; country's custom revenues cross $100 bn

US earns well on Trump's tariffs; country's custom revenues cross $100 bn

Increased customs revenue produced a surplus budget for America in June

trade, import, export, container, shipping
premium

Chinese and Canadian imports to the US shrunk 29.58 per cent and 14.08 per cent in Q2 CY25 (excluding June) from the previous year | Image: Bloomberg

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” upturned the world trade system but earned the US more than $64 billion in customs revenue in the second quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q2 CY25), up 260 per cent from the previous year.
 
Data from the Department of the Treasury shows that the tariffs have allowed the US government to earn more than $108 billion from customs duties alone in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 (October to September). It had never before exceeded $100 billion in any of the earlier full fiscal years. Moreover, increased customs revenue produced a surplus budget
Topics : Donald Trump Customs duty BS Number Wise Trump tariffs Customs revenue
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon