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Home / World News / US-Greenland deal to be signed next week, needs Parl approval: Denmark

US-Greenland deal to be signed next week, needs Parl approval: Denmark

Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen said the agreement recognises Greenland and Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity and upholds the right to self-determination

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 8:15 AM IST

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The office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the Greenland deal with the US will be signed by three governments next week during the United Nations General Assembly. However, parliamentary action is still needed by the Danish and Greenland governments before it can be enforced.

Frederiksen said in a statement that "the agreement recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Greenland and Denmark and upholds both peoples' right "to self-determination.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 8:11 AM IST