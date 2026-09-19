US-Greenland deal to be signed next week, needs Parl approval: Denmark

The office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the Greenland deal with the US will be signed by three governments next week during the United Nations General Assembly. However, parliamentary action is still needed by the Danish and Greenland governments before it can be enforced.

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Frederiksen said in a statement that "the agreement recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Greenland and Denmark and upholds both peoples' right "to self-determination.