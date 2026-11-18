An internal network the National Security Agency uses to communicate classified information was offline Tuesday after what one US official described as "routine maintenance." A defence official said that the problem affected NSANet, a classified internal network used by employees of the agency. A different US official said that the NSA "experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance." The official added, "while some internal systems were affected, mission/critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues." Another person familiar with the matter said the issue occurred during routine patching. The three individuals spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss non-public information.

The NSA episode is the latest in a series of cyber-related disruptions to critical government and private sector functions in the last week, including one Friday that resulted in a ground stop of air traffic in the United States because of a system overload, a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase on Monday that caused ripple effects throughout the financial system and an internal systems outage at United Airlines that delayed departing flights.