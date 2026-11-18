Nvidia on Tuesday (local time) reported a 103 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to $115.8 billion for the third quarter ended October 25, 2026, marking a 20 per cent rise from the previous quarter, with GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share at $2.70 and $2.68, respectively.

For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were 74.8% and 74.9%, respectively. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.70 and $2.68, respectively.

"Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people," said Colette Kress, interim CEO and executive vice president and chief financial officer of Nvidia, in a press statement, adding, "Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater."

In September 2026, Nvidia's Board of Directors approved an increase of $150 billion to the company's share repurchase authorisation, without expiration. During the third quarter of fiscal 2027, Nvidia returned $28.1 billion to shareholders in the form of shares repurchased and cash dividends. As of the end of the third quarter, the company had approximately $227.3 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorisation.

Nvidia will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on December 23, 2026, to all shareholders of record on December 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, amid controversy surrounding his alleged relationships within and outside the company, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issued his first public statement since being embroiled in the alleged Chinese Spy Scandal. In what appears to be a contrite message to his company, Huang acknowledges what he calls 'serious mistakes' but signals a willingness to return as the company boss if the board backs him.

In a statement posted on X, Huang said, "Over the past week, I've been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life."

"Nvidia has been my life's work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honour. Nowhere but in America could a company like Nvidia be possible. I love our country, and I love Nvidia. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation," he added.

The scandal surrounds Huang's affair with Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese Spy. Huang resigned last week following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese woman who worked at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company.