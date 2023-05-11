close

Van explodes in central Milan, injuring 1, sending dark smoke over city

One person was reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. The children at the daycare were evacuated without incident, according to Sky

AP Milan
Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
A van that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings, Italian media reported. One person was reported injured.

Images on Sky TG24 show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy's finance and fashion capital.

Firefighters were responding to the flames, which spread to other vehicles and scorched the facade of one of the buildings, the news agency LaPresse reported.

One person was reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. The children at the daycare were evacuated without incident, according to Sky.

Witnesses reported a loud explosion at around 11:45 am.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 11 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

