Van explodes in central Milan, injuring 1, sending dark smoke over city

A van that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings, Italian media reported. One person was reported injured.

Images on Sky TG24 show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy's finance and fashion capital.

Firefighters were responding to the flames, which spread to other vehicles and scorched the facade of one of the buildings, the news agency LaPresse reported.

One person was reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. The children at the daycare were evacuated without incident, according to Sky.

Witnesses reported a loud explosion at around 11:45 am.

Also Read AC Milan beats 10-man Napoli 1-0 in UEFA Champions League Qarter Final Bomb explodes at mall in Pakistan's Baluchistan; 1 killed, 7 injured More questions than answers as EU-Qatar corruption scandal unfolds Delhi pollution: Smoke intrusion from farm fires in Oct-Nov lowest in 4 yrs Fire from Brahmapuram waste plant under control, thick smoke persists Pakistan's Supreme Court directs NAB to produce Imran Khan within an hour Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall Singapore authorities say more property measures will be taken if needed Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event Different system needed to end standoffs over US debt ceiling: Yellen