Vodafone appoints Della Valle as permanent CEO after rigorous search



The British company said it had conducted a rigorous internal and external search before choosing the insider, who has been chief financial officer since 2018.

Vodafone confirmed interim chief executive officer Margherita Della Valle to the role on Thursday, saying she impressed the company's board with her "pace and decisiveness to begin the necessary transformation" of the mobile operator.



"To realise our potential Vodafone needs to change," she said in a statement. "We know we can do better. My focus will be to improve the service for our customers, simplify our business and grow."

She stepped into the top role on an interim basis after Nick Read left in December, when he said it was the right moment for a new leader.



Shares in Vodafone were trading up 1.2% at 95 pence after the announcement.

Della Valle's strongest backers included Vodafone's institutional investors, such as the company's biggest shareholder, Emirates Investment Authority, which has built up a 14.6% stake, a source told Reuters.

Also Read Vodafone to hand over pink slips to 'several hundred' employees: Report Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call India gives $2 million to African Union Transition Mission in Somalia Abolish veto rights or give them to new permanent members in UNSC: India Airtel Q2 revenue may grow 21% YoY; Vodafone could lose 4 mn subscribers GAP job cuts will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of restructuring First Republic stuck between US, banks as both sides try to avoid losses Shipping has largely relied on one fuel. It now needs many: Sparklines Meta gears up for fine and ban in clash over EU-US data transfers Credit Suisse employee bonuses tied to AT1 bonds were also wiped out