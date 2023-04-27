close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Vodafone appoints Della Valle as permanent CEO after rigorous search

The British company said it had conducted a rigorous internal and external search before choosing the insider, who has been chief financial officer since 2018

Reuters LONDON
Vodafone

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vodafone confirmed interim chief executive officer Margherita Della Valle to the role on Thursday, saying she impressed the company's board with her "pace and decisiveness to begin the necessary transformation" of the mobile operator.
 
The British company said it had conducted a rigorous internal and external search before choosing the insider, who has been chief financial officer since 2018.
 
She stepped into the top role on an interim basis after Nick Read left in December, when he said it was the right moment for a new leader.
 
"To realise our potential Vodafone needs to change," she said in a statement. "We know we can do better. My focus will be to improve the service for our customers, simplify our business and grow."
 
Della Valle's strongest backers included Vodafone's institutional investors, such as the company's biggest shareholder, Emirates Investment Authority, which has built up a 14.6% stake, a source told Reuters.
 
Shares in Vodafone were trading up 1.2% at 95 pence after the announcement.
 

Also Read

Vodafone to hand over pink slips to 'several hundred' employees: Report

Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call

India gives $2 million to African Union Transition Mission in Somalia

Abolish veto rights or give them to new permanent members in UNSC: India

Airtel Q2 revenue may grow 21% YoY; Vodafone could lose 4 mn subscribers

GAP job cuts will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of restructuring

First Republic stuck between US, banks as both sides try to avoid losses

Shipping has largely relied on one fuel. It now needs many: Sparklines

Meta gears up for fine and ban in clash over EU-US data transfers

Credit Suisse employee bonuses tied to AT1 bonds were also wiped out


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vodafone CEO Vodafone

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vodafone appoints Della Valle as permanent CEO after rigorous search

Vodafone
1 min read

Glenmark Life Sciences profit surges 48% on API boost in March quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
1 min read
Premium

Bolster Covid-19 preparedness with comprehensive health insurance cover

Covid insurance
3 min read
Premium

FAME 3.0: Centre will take a call only if funds in surplus, say officials

Electric Vehicle
3 min read

Torrent Power incorporates two wholly-owned subsidiaries TU9, TU13

Torrent Power
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Lack of planes, customers willing to pay more to keep flying expensive

air travel, flying, flight
6 min read

First Republic Bank plunges on report of potential buyers for new shares

First Republic Bank
2 min read

Chinese police questions staff at Beijing office of Bain & Company: Report

raid
3 min read

US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter in sign of slowdown

economy, export, transport, trade
4 min read

Long-term sickness costing UK economy GBP 43 bn a year, finds study

healthcare, long-term sickness, hospitalization, hospital
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon