PE, VC funds want govt to incentivise public market investments

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investors want the coming Union Budget to incentivise public market investments, as against private investments. Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) have invested around $130 billion since 2001 in India and could provide the capital requirement for eight-plus per cent annual economic growth, say those in the sector. The sector says the capital gains tax on investment in publicly listed companies is nil if held for over a year and 15 per cent if held for less than a year. While investment for over three years in ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?