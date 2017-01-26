PE, VC funds want govt to incentivise public market investments

Investors say that people are motivated to invest in the public market

Investors say that people are motivated to invest in the public market

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investors want the coming Union Budget to incentivise public market investments, as against private investments. Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) have invested around $130 billion since 2001 in India and could provide the capital requirement for eight-plus per cent annual economic growth, say those in the sector. The sector says the capital gains tax on investment in publicly listed companies is nil if held for over a year and 15 per cent if held for less than a year. While investment for over three years in ...

T E Narasimhan