Budget 2018: This is what the agriculture sector wants from FM Arun Jaitley

- Small landholding: Since the bulk of farmers have less than 2 hectares of land, there is a difficulty in getting the benefits of ‘economics of scale’
- Limited access to technology and extension: Farmers still do not have access to better technology. Also, effective dissemination of information from lab to land remains a challenge
- Storage: We need to come a long way in terms of availability and access of agricultural storage facilities for farmers
- Price volatility: The agri sector faces the Cobweb phenomenon, so there always exists a need to ensure farmers get remunerative prices
- Market integration: Farmers need to be better connected to the end-consumer. The number of stakeholders across the value chain needs to be reduced
- Better environment for start-ups in food and agri business
- Greater technological investments in the field of agriculture
- Simplified leasing norms for setting up processing infrastructure
- Corporate farming norms to be made more acceptable and balanced for both farmers and corporates; buying and selling outside APMCs
- Increased involvement of private players for increasing storage infrastructure
- eNam should be implemented seamlessly over all markets and commodities
- Better mechanism for price stabilisation of agri commodities
PwC POINT OF VIEW
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU