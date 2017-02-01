Government increases allocation for Dalit and minority communities

n a move to effectively implement the welfare measures of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities communities, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Budget 2017-18 in Parliament said on Wednesday that the allocation for the welfare of SCs has been stepped-up from Rs 38,833 crores in 2016-17 to Rs 52,393 crores in 2017-18, an increase of about 35%.

The allocation for STs has been increased to Rs 31,920 crores and for Minority Affairs to Rs.4,195 crores. The government will introduce outcome based monitoring of expenditure in these sectors by the NITI Aayog.

Jaitley stated that for senior citizens, Aadhar-based smart cards containing their health details will be introduced. A beginning will be made through a pilot in 15 districts during 2017-18. The LIC will implement a scheme for senior citizens to provide assured pension, with a guaranteed return of 8% per annum for 10 years.