Kerala Budget: GST disappointing, benefits only corporates, says state FM
The Kerala government on Friday said GST was highly disappointing and that it benefited only corporates. Meanwhile, the state, which tabled its Budget for 2018-19, has said fiscal deficit will be reduced to 3.1 per cent in 2018-19, while revenue deficit will be reduced to 1.6 per cent
Thomas Isaac in the budget speech said the main issue with GST is lack of a full-fledged administrative system.
"Demonetisation was an ‘Ockhi’ (cyclone) on the economy. End consumers are not getting the actual benefits of GST as corporates are making the most out of this," he said.
Budget 2018 may broaden Ujjwala to light up rural housing scheme too
The National Democratic Alliance government’s flagship cooking gas scheme is likely to be linked to the rural housing scheme in order to provide wider coverage. An announcement on widening of the programme is likely to be made in Thursday’s Budget.
Budget 2018 makes life more expensive. Full list of what's costlier
Cellphones, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear are among the several items that will become costlier after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hiked customs duties on them in Union Budget 2018-19.
Budget 2018: What Standard deduction and tax on dividend mean for you
While the finance minister introduced a standard deduction for all salaried employees, at the same time he raised the cess levied on income tax. For investors, there was also the negative of tax on dividend income from equity mutual funds (beside long-term capital gains or LTCG tax).
Budget 2018: FM announces lower PF contribution of 8% for women employees
In a bid to boost women’s participation in formal sector jobs, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a lower rate of contribution towards schemes under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) scheme for women workers.
Budget 2018: Corp tax lowered to 25% for cos with turnover of Rs 2.5 bn
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today proposed to lower corporate tax rate to 25 per cent for businesses with turnover up to Rs 2.5 billion. "This will benefit entire MSME sector which accounts for 99 per cent of companies filing taxes," Jaitley said while announcing the 2018-19 Budget.
Highlights:Budget 2018: Govt woos farmers with higher MSP; MNREGA allocation unchanged
In line with the expected thrust on the farm and rural sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for notified kharif crops will be 1.5 times the input cost, and also stepped up total budgetary allocation for the sector for next fiscal by about five per cent.
With focus on rural sector, Budget 2018 boosts Modi's re-election chances
Eyeing an election next year, the Indian government announced massive spending for rural areas and projected economic growth above 8 percent in an annual budget on Thursday that won broad approval from economists, though bond and share markets fell. Arun Jaitley allocated 14.34 trillion rupees ($225.50 billion)for rural infrastucture spending and extra support for farmers.
Budget 2018: Rural push to boost consumption: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
The National Health Protection Scheme, which will benefit five crore poor families with a cover of Rs 500,000 for hospitalisation for each person, and establishing 24 new medical colleges are the best initiatives of this Budget.
Highlights:Jaitley gives Defence budget 8% hike, unlikely to even cover rise in cost
The 2018-19 Budget has raised defence allocations from the current year’s revised estimate of Rs 3.74 trillion to Rs 4.04 trillion, an increase of Rs 303.61 billion, or 8.1 per cent, which, analysts say, is insufficient to even cover year-on-year inflation in manpower and equipment costs.
Know 10 key highlights of Budget 2018
The much-awaited union budget 2018 is finally here and needless to say, the government has tried to go a step further and managed to bring a smile on the faces of people who were expecting a lot from the Modi government. And guess what? this time rising air pollution has also caught Jaitely's attention as he has announced a "special scheme" to tackle the problem.
RBI to turn hawkish, keep rates on hold through middle of 2019: Poll
The Reserve Bank of India will keep interest rates on hold through at least the middle of 2019 even though inflation is above its medium-term target and is expected to stay that way, a Reuters poll found.
A majority of economists also expect the central bank's tone to turn hawkish when it announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday.
While retail inflation hit a 17-month high in December and is expected to remain above the RBI's 4 per cent target over the coming 12 months, growth in Asia's third-largest economy likely slowed markedly in the financial year ending March 31, complicating the RBI's policy path.
Highlights:Allocating natural resources in a more transparent manner, there is a premium on honesty now: FM Arun Jaitley
Highlights:Integrated B.Ed programme to be initiated for teachers, to improve quality of teachers: FM Arun Jaitley