  • Budget 2018 I-T relief for individuals: No more notices for filing mismatch
  • Budget 2018: Customs duty rates amended in line with 'Make in India'
  • Budget 2018 impact: Govt volte-face on insurance merger surprises regulator
  • Highlights: Kerala Budget: GST disappointing, benefits only corporates, says state FM   The Kerala government on Friday said GST was highly disappointing and that it benefited only corporates. Meanwhile, the state, which tabled its Budget for 2018-19, has said fiscal deficit will be reduced to 3.1 per cent in 2018-19, while revenue deficit will be reduced to 1.6 per cent   Thomas Isaac in the budget speech said the main issue with GST is lack of a full-fledged administrative system.   "Demonetisation was an ‘Ockhi’ (cyclone) on the economy. End consumers are not getting the actual benefits of GST as corporates are making the most out of this," he said.
  • Budget 2018: Understanding the changes in the tax rules by Arun Jaitley
  • Highlights: Budget 2018 may broaden Ujjwala to light up rural housing scheme too   The National Democratic Alliance government’s flagship cooking gas scheme is likely to be linked to the rural housing scheme in order to provide wider coverage. An announcement on widening of the programme is likely to be made in Thursday’s Budget.   
  • Highlights: Budget 2018 makes life more expensive. Full list of what's costlier   Cellphones, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear are among the several items that will become costlier after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hiked customs duties on them in Union Budget 2018-19.
  • Highlights: Budget 2018: What Standard deduction and tax on dividend mean for you   While the finance minister introduced a standard deduction for all salaried employees, at the same time he raised the cess levied on income tax. For investors, there was also the negative of tax on dividend income from equity mutual funds (beside long-term capital gains or LTCG tax).  
  • Highlights: Budget 2018: FM announces lower PF contribution of 8% for women employees   In a bid to boost women’s participation in formal sector jobs, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a lower rate of contribution towards schemes under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) scheme for women workers.
  • Highlights: Budget 2018: Corp tax lowered to 25% for cos with turnover of Rs 2.5 bn   Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today proposed to lower corporate tax rate to 25 per cent for businesses with turnover up to Rs 2.5 billion. "This will benefit entire MSME sector which accounts for 99 per cent of companies filing taxes," Jaitley said while announcing the 2018-19 Budget.

  • Higher MSPs won't help: Budget 2018 has other steps to allay rural distress
  • Govt may form experts' panel to ensure farmers benefit from MSP scheme
  • NITI Aayog, Agri ministry, states to work on boosting MSP: Arun Jaitley
  • Highlights:Budget 2018: Govt woos farmers with higher MSP; MNREGA allocation unchanged In line with the expected thrust on the farm and rural sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for notified kharif crops will be 1.5 times the input cost, and also stepped up total budgetary allocation for the sector for next fiscal by about five per cent.
  • Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley focuses on Bharat despite fiscal challenges
  • Budget 2018: FM Jaitley reiterates BJP's poll promise of MSP at 50% of cost
  • Budget 2018: Jaitley's Rs 500,000 health scheme for 500 mn ahead of polls
  • Highlights: With focus on rural sector, Budget 2018 boosts Modi's re-election chances   Eyeing an election next year, the Indian government announced massive spending for rural areas and projected economic growth above 8 percent in an annual budget on Thursday that won broad approval from economists, though bond and share markets fell. Arun Jaitley allocated 14.34 trillion rupees ($225.50 billion)for rural infrastucture spending and extra support for farmers.
  • Highlights: Budget 2018: Rural push to boost consumption: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor   The National Health Protection Scheme, which will benefit five crore poor families with a cover of Rs 500,000 for hospitalisation for each person, and establishing 24 new medical colleges are the best initiatives of this Budget. 

  • Starving defence even as military edge erodes, and the enemy flexes muscles
  • Highlights:Jaitley gives Defence budget 8% hike, unlikely to even cover rise in cost The 2018-19 Budget has raised defence allocations from the current year’s revised estimate of Rs 3.74 trillion to Rs 4.04 trillion, an increase of Rs 303.61 billion, or 8.1 per cent, which, analysts say, is insufficient to even cover year-on-year inflation in manpower and equipment costs.
  • Budget 2018: FM Jaitley announces new tunnel in Arunachal to counter China
  • Highlights: Know 10 key highlights of Budget 2018   The much-awaited union budget 2018 is finally here and needless to say, the government has tried to go a step further and managed to bring a smile on the faces of people who were expecting a lot from the Modi government. And guess what? this time rising air pollution has also caught Jaitely's attention as he has announced a "special scheme" to tackle the problem.
  • Budget 2018: Govt hikes defence budget by 7.81% to Rs 2.95 trillion
  • Highlights:Govt will bring out an industry-friendly defence production policy in 2018: Arun Jaitley
  • Highlights:The finance minister proposes two defence industrial corridors in the country to promote domestic production in both public and private sectors.
  • Highlights:Arun Jaitley speech: Two industrial defence corridors on cards
  • Highlights:Integrated B.Ed programme to be initiated for teachers, to improve quality of teachers: FM Arun Jaitley

  Know 10 key highlights of Budget 2018   The much-awaited union budget 2018 is finally here and needless to say, the government has tried to go a step further and managed to bring a smile on the faces of people who were expecting a lot from the Modi government. And guess what? this time rising air pollution has also caught Jaitely's attention as he has announced a "special scheme" to tackle the problem.
  • Budget 2018: Govt to merge 3 insurance cos, list entity on stock exchange
  • Budget '18:Sebi may allow large corporate to float bonds for 1/4th of needs
  • Highlights: BS VIEW: FY 19 disinvestment target at Rs 800 billion   Given that the receipts are set to touch Rs 1 trillion in FY 18, this seems to be a very conservative figure.
  • Highlights:FY19 divestment target set at Rs 80,000 cr; FY18 divestment estimate revised to Rs 1 lakh cr: Jaitley
  • Highlights:FY19 disinvestment target is Rs 80,000 cr: FM Arun Jaitley
  • Highlights:Integrated B.Ed programme to be initiated for teachers, to improve quality of teachers: FM Arun Jaitley
  • Highlights:FM Arun Jaitley breaks tradition. Gives bilingual Budget 2018 speech 
  • Highlights:Recapitalised PSU banks are ready to support growth; achieved 7.5% average growth in three years of NDA government'.

  • Highlights: RBI to turn hawkish, keep rates on hold through middle of 2019: Poll   The Reserve Bank of India will keep interest rates on hold through at least the middle of 2019 even though inflation is above its medium-term target and is expected to stay that way, a Reuters poll found.     A majority of economists also expect the central bank's tone to turn hawkish when it announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday.    While retail inflation hit a 17-month high in December and is expected to remain above the RBI's 4 per cent target over the coming 12 months, growth in Asia's third-largest economy likely slowed markedly in the financial year ending March 31, complicating the RBI's policy path. 
  • Budget impact: RBI may keep policy rates unchanged, talk tough on inflation
  • Budget 2018: Government to use blockchain for digital economy
  • Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley's bold policy steps to expand insurance market
  • Budget 2018: FM announces lower PF contribution of 8% for women employees
  • Tech to the aid: Jaitley takes the e-way to growth in Budget 2018
  • Highlights: Did Facebook, Budget 2018 just drive Bitcoin to a two-month low?   Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, declined 9 per cent on Thursday to its lowest level since late November.
  • Budget 2018: MP's salaries are doubled, No change in Income Tax slab lefts middle-class disappointed
  Know 10 key highlights of Budget 2018   The much-awaited union budget 2018 is finally here and needless to say, the government has tried to go a step further and managed to bring a smile on the faces of people who were expecting a lot from the Modi government. And guess what? this time rising air pollution has also caught Jaitely's attention as he has announced a "special scheme" to tackle the problem.

  • BMW to Harley: Luxury cars, premium bikes costlier on duty hike post Budget
  Know 10 key highlights of Budget 2018   The much-awaited union budget 2018 is finally here and needless to say, the government has tried to go a step further and managed to bring a smile on the faces of people who were expecting a lot from the Modi government. And guess what? this time rising air pollution has also caught Jaitely's attention as he has announced a "special scheme" to tackle the problem.
  • Budget 2018: 15% import duty will make vehicles assembled in India costlier
  • Highlights:Integrated B.Ed programme to be initiated for teachers, to improve quality of teachers: FM Arun Jaitley
  • Highlights:FM Arun Jaitley breaks tradition. Gives bilingual Budget 2018 speech 
  • Budget 2018: Auto industry seeks reforms to improve better infra, logistics
  • Budget 2018: Automakers want only 2 GST rates for passenger vehicles

  • Budget 2018 impact: 10% surcharge on customs duty to pinch power sector
  Know 10 key highlights of Budget 2018   The much-awaited union budget 2018 is finally here and needless to say, the government has tried to go a step further and managed to bring a smile on the faces of people who were expecting a lot from the Modi government. And guess what? this time rising air pollution has also caught Jaitely's attention as he has announced a "special scheme" to tackle the problem.
  • Highlights:Allocating natural resources in a more transparent manner, there is a premium on honesty now: FM Arun Jaitley
  • Highlights:Integrated B.Ed programme to be initiated for teachers, to improve quality of teachers: FM Arun Jaitley
  • Highlights:FM Arun Jaitley breaks tradition. Gives bilingual Budget 2018 speech 
  • Budget 2018: Will Arun Jaitley meet power industry's Budget expectations?

