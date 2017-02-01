Govt borrowing numbers fail to enthuse market

Finance Minister in his said for the fiscal 2017-18 would be Rs 3.48 lakh crore, substantially less than what the bond market was expecting.

But the bonds did not react much as the market was awaiting details, especially as the government kept the deficit number for the next year more or less at the same level the market was expecting. The fiscal deficit, at 3.2 per cent of the gross domestic product is impressive by all means, but the market was anyway expecting the government to keep it at 3.3 per cent.

When details came out and the bond dealers analysed the capital receipt, they found the impressive numbers were achieved after taking into account a massive Rs 75,000 crore of buybacks. The buybacks should technically cheer the market, but there is a small glitch. Government generally buys back bonds that are maturing just in the next fiscal year. And the buybacks mostly happen at the fag-end of the fiscal – in February or March.

Economists and bond dealers also pointed out, the government has factored in heavy mobilisation of resources against small savings certificates. The budget of 2016-17 had expected small savings to contribute Rs 22,107.91 crore. But in actuality, the mobilisation this fiscal was a massive Rs 90,376.57 crore. For the next fiscal, the government has keyed in more than Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue through small savings, which could be on the higher side, cautioned economists.

If the buyback figures are not included, the stands at Rs 4.23 lakh crore, which is exactly what the market had expected. Bonds, predictably, did not move much. for the current fiscal was at Rs 4.07 lakh crore, after the government cancelled a bond auction of Rs 18,000 crore in January.

“For the market, the net numbers really ended at Rs 4.23 lakh crore. It all depends when the government is buying back and what maturity. If the bonds are maturing within two-three months in the next fiscal, then the entire exercise doesn’t hold much for the investor,” said Harihar Krishnamurthy, head of treasury at First Rand Bank.

The yield on the 10-year bond was trading at 6.40 per cent before the Budget began. Soon after the budget was announced, the yields rose to 6.45 per cent and closed the day at 6.42 per cent.

The budget document showed gross borrowing would be Rs 5.8 lakh crore. Buyback would be to the tune of Rs 75,000 crore and redemptions would be Rs 1.56 lakh crore.

‘Switch’, or replacing shorter maturity with longer tenure maturity in fiscal 2018-19 would be Rs 25,000 crore. The switch doesn’t impact market as it is an arrangement between the government and a large institution, for example with the Reserve Bank of India.

If the market was not positively surprised, there was no reason for a negative surprise either. Bond market participants were happy with the government’s commitment to keep deficits under check.