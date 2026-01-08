Delhi World Book Fair 2026: All about ticket price, theme, dates and more

For over five decades, the New Delhi World Book Fair has been one of the capital’s biggest celebrations of literature, transforming from a simple book exhibition into a vibrant cultural showcase. This year’s 53rd edition, packed with authors, discussions and global participation, will take place from January 10 to 18, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The event is being organised on a grand scale, spanning 40,000 square meters, by the National Book Trust. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest events on the international literary calendar, with more than a thousand publishers from over 35 countries.

Delhi World Book Fair 2026 key details

Event Name- New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026

Dates- January 10–18, 2026 (9 days)

Timings- 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily

Venue- Halls 2–6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Entry Fee- Free for all

Guest of Honour- Qatar

Focus Country- Spain

Organizers- National Book Trust (NBT) India & India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)

Publishers- 1,000+ Publishers from over 35 nations and 3,000+ stalls are participating

600+ events and 6,000 free e-books in 23+ languages.

Delhi World Book Fair 2026 theme

The 2026 theme is “Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @ 75.” This theme examines the contributions made by the Army, Navy, and Air Force to the nation since its independence. For this purpose, there is a dedicated pavilion featuring literature, pictures, and live performances.

More than 500 books about military history and strategy are available, many of which were written by veterans and active military personnel. The expo has a very clear objective this year. It seeks to pay tribute to the Indian military.

How to reach the Delhi World Book Fair 2026?

The best part, if you intend to go, is that entry is totally free. There is absolutely no need to purchase a ticket. Every day during the week, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm, the fair is open. The Delhi Metro is the most efficient means of transportation.

Simply disembark at the Supreme Court Station on the Blue Line. At Gate 10, a free shuttle van will drop you off directly at the entrance. Wearing comfortable shoes is essential if you want to see everything at the mega festival, including the international vendors and military exhibitions.

Delhi World Book Fair 2026 highlights

The expo feels like a journey around the globe, despite being in Delhi. Qatar is the "Guest of Honour" this year. As a result, they have a unique area to display their own literature and cultural customs. There are many Spanish authors and stories in Spain because it is a "Focus Country."

Russia, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates are also setting up stalls beside them. Seeing how individuals in different regions of the world tell stories and what kinds of books their kids are reading is a unique opportunity.

With digital reading on the rise, the fair is keeping pace through its Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya initiative, offering visitors access to more than 6,000 free e-books via dedicated kiosks. The programme also features interactive sessions exploring how emerging technologies — from Artificial Intelligence to gaming — are reshaping storytelling for the next generation.

More about the Delhi World Book Fair 2026

Music and dance- Even after the sun sets, the fair is still enjoyable. Folk dancing and live music take place every evening. The Army and Navy bands are playing, which is ideal for this year's military theme. Additionally, traditional folk singers and well-known musicians like Ricky Kej perform.

Poetry- If you enjoy poetry, they host "Poetry Nights" where poets from various nations present their works. It transforms the entire space into a huge celebration where music and literature collide.

Kids center- You must go to Hall 6, also known as the Children's Pavilion or Kidz Express. They will provide calligraphy lessons, storytelling sessions, and cartoon drawing workshops for children.

However, it goes beyond simply sitting and listening. Children can play and interact with well-known authors from various nations in creative areas. It all comes down to ensuring that the future generation finds reading fascinating and interesting.