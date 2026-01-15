Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Rajasthan 4th Grade result 2025-26 released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan 4th Grade result 2025-26 released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the Grade 4 Result 2025-26. Over 21 lakh candidates can view their results on January 15, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 53,749 posts

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RSMSSB: According to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025–26 is now available on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. About 21 lakh applicants who took the exam between September 19 and 21, 2025, will receive their results.
 
According to the latest post from Board Chairman Alok Raj on X (formerly Twitter), the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 has been announced on January 15, 2026. This recruitment aims to fill 53,749 Grade 4 posts across the state.

How to download Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26?

·        Go to the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
 
 
·        Visit the candidate corner on the homepage
 
·        Press on the results tab

·        Choose the link titled ‘Result and Merit List of Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2024-25’
 
·        The result PDF will display on the screen
 
·        Use Ctrl + F on desktop or the search bar on mobile to view your roll number in the list.
 

RSSB Grade-4 result: Vacancy details and selection process

53,749 positions are covered by the Rajasthan Grade 4 recruitment, of which 5,550 are in TSP areas and 48,199 are in non-TSP areas. Candidates will be shortlisted for the following step, document verification, if they pass the cutoff score. A written exam and document verification are the steps in the selection process.
 
The exam attendance statistics clearly show the level of competition. Approximately 21.17 lakh students took the test out of 24.71 lakh applicants, yielding an attendance rate of more than 85%. The hiring process has seen intense competition, with around 39 applicants vying for each position.
 

More about the RSSB Grade-4 result

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted in a 1:2 ratio for document verification after the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025–2026 is announced. Original documents about educational credentials, age verification, Rajasthani residency, and category certificates will be examined during this phase.
 
The first week of February 2026 is when the document verification procedure is anticipated to start. Along with the outcome, the board will also make available the cut-off scores for the General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories.
 
Since the test was administered in six shifts over three days, the results will be calculated using the marks normalisation algorithm to take into consideration the differences in difficulty levels between shifts.

