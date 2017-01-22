Major announcements on indirect taxes unlikely in Budget

The Budget for 2017-18 is likely to refrain from making any major announcements on the indirect tax front, particularly on excise duty and service tax, as much of these are expected to be covered under the goods and services tax (GST), likely to be introduced from July. Officials said the finance ministry will rather wait for the GST rollout, instead of making changes for just one-quarter of 2017-18. The GST Council has already resolved the contentious issues of administrative turf between the Centre and states over assessees under the new taxation regime and the right of coastal states to ...

Sanjeeb Mukherjee