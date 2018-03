The saffron spread: For now, the BJP remains the side to beat in 2019 Vikram Johri Bypoll losses of BJP, such as the recent ones in MP mean little when the larger picture is one of rising influence

Idle bodies, idle minds: Creativity comes from engaging with physical world Aakar Patel I find that Wozniak's point about the active pursuit by ordinary people of the creative arts and sports not being common among upper class Indians is absolutely true for me, says the author

These two Telugu movies affirm Sridevi's status as a cine goddess J Jagannath Barring Isabelle Huppert, I can't think of any other actor in the world who can stake claim to such a rich body of work under her belt, writes J Jagannath

The art of buying: How has market fared over the past year? Kishore Singh Auction houses and art dealers point to the rising buying power of a younger generation who are beginning to collect for the first time

Understanding your city Aakar Patel All of us would benefit from exploring our surroundings in greater depth than just figuring out the location of landmarks and establishments

Laughter in serious times: 'The Book of Limericks' takes on events of 2017 Uttaran Das Gupta Bibek Debroy somehow manages to balance his commitment to both this world and that of poetry with alarming ease

Matching cheese and wines is an art: Here are a few pairing hints Alok Chandra Paired with Baluchi's Indian (all non-veg) cuisine, what stood out was the Vina Tondonia Reserva, Rioja, 2004 paired with Badami Bater or Sofiyani Pork Ribs

The Post: Steven Spielberg's hammy ode to journalism is a hack job J Jagannath Spielberg is expert at peddling sanctimonious pap, which is being eagerly lapped up, making it the third most successful movie at box office

'Modi'fied banking rules, a Rs 140-bn scandal and a mortified common man Mitali Saran Will the upright citizen now start thinking that paying taxes and servicing loans honestly is for fools?

Padmaavat controversy: A cinematic experience lost in fact and fiction Vikram Johri Those responses encapsulate how quickly goal posts can shift around a cultural product if it fails to meet expectations of a narrowly defined political correctness