Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: When oversight blinks, small cracks turn dangerous

Best of BS Opinion: When oversight blinks, small cracks turn dangerous

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Indian Economy

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Do you remember those school mornings when, even before the bell rang, the classroom used to be already in turmoil, with benches pushed back, paper aeroplanes gliding dangerously, and one child halfway up a window? Nobody quite knew who started the ruckus, yet the teacher, sipping tea outside and assuming ignorance would somehow translate into discipline, used to stroll in far too late. India often resembles that unruly classroom, where systems meant to supervise fold their arms, naughty kids test limits, and the consequences spill well beyond a single corner of the room. Let’s dive in. 
IndiGo’s crisis, as our first editorial notes, resembles a class monitor suddenly overwhelmed because the teacher never checked homework. Despite enviable punctuality, the airline ignored the upgraded FDTL rules, set up a crisis committee only after disruption, and left the DGCA granting exemptions instead of firm discipline. Like earlier corporate collapses (Kingfisher, IL&FS), the episode signals a bigger classroom flaw, that seasoned board members watched the scribbling on the blackboard yet allowed the commotion to grow. 
 
In rural India, our second editorial observes something quieter: workers drifting away from MGNREGA because jobs, wages and consumption are rising elsewhere. The classroom door is open, and many seem confident enough to leave. But exits without guidance can turn messy, especially when urban joblessness is simultaneously climbing. Policymakers must be present at both doors, so the newfound optimism does not turn into a crowding problem later. 
Meanwhile, Akash Prakash reminds us that India’s markets are hovering near record highs yet shunned by foreign investors for the global AI rally being the new shiny toy passed around the room. But with valuations now gentler and reforms back on the timetable, 2026 may reward the quieter kid who actually did the homework. Foreign investors, now underweight India, could rediscover interest once the noise subsides. 
Vinayak Chatterjee argues that the FY27 Budget must put infrastructure back on the teacher’s lesson plan. Public capex should rise, PPPs need execution not rhetoric, and city-level mobility, climate resilience and water systems must be prioritised. His prescription, which includes model concession agreements, de-risking tools and land-value capture, is the lesson plan that ensures built assets lead future economic growth rather than becoming playground distractions. 
Finally, Chintan Girish Modi reviews Coffee King by Rukmini Rao and Prosenjit Datta, which presents V G Siddhartha’s CCD legacy like a cautionary tale of charisma without systems, a classroom hero beloved by peers but lacking notebooks and audits. The book’s careful reconstruction of Siddhartha’s rise and the financial gaps revealed after his death is a sober reminder of what happens when admirable dreams run ahead of supervision. In India’s busy classroom, ambition is never the issue, ensuring the teacher actually teaches remains the greater lesson. 
Stay tuned!

More From This Section

Nepal, Protest, Elections

Best of BS Opinion: Figuring out where sensibility ends and folly begins

Banks

Best of BS Opinion: Staying watchful as the systems shift around us

Nehru

Best of BS Opinion: When today's players keep blaming yesterday's script

Banks

Best of BS Opinion: Policy heat, tech pushback, and strategic moves

Regulators

Best of BS Opinion: Turning up the music while the smoke thickens around us

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon