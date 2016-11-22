Editorial Comment on Economy & Policy
January 19, 2018, Friday
Why consolidation of sovereign holding for PSEs makes perfect sense today
With a sovereign holding company structure, popularly known as centralised agency model, the government or the state would be ...
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Shyamal Majumdar: No damage done
Arun Jaitley has presented a Budget that will be taken as a big relief by almost all stakeholders
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Economic Survey: Batting for fiscal consolidation
If the Budget is in sync with the Survey, we could see fiscal deficit at 3% of GDP by March 2018
January 22, 2017, Sunday
Ajay Shah: RBI independence: The middle ground
In the principal-agent relationship of finance ministry and central bank, autonomy arguments are weak
January 20, 2017, Friday
C P Gurnani: Getting ready for 'new collared' jobs
We need to create collaborative and/or disruptive platforms for agriculture, healthcare etc jobs
January 19, 2017, Thursday
'Cashless' MFIs
Demonetisation has set back microfinance institutions
January 18, 2017, Wednesday
IMF numbers add to Davos chill
The biggest disruption today is being unleashed by technology
January 15, 2017, Sunday
T N C Rajagopalan: Looking back at WTO's 20 years
Merchandise trade in developed countries dropped to 52% in 2014 from 80% in 1995
January 09, 2017, Monday
Vandana Gombar: Adding 9 gigawatts to 9 gigawatts
2017 will be the year of solar in India, thanks to aggressive target, policy support
January 08, 2017, Sunday
T N C Rajagopalan: Useful scheme for shipments to EU
The EU has now introduced a self-certification scheme for the rules of origin under GSP from Jan 1
January 08, 2017, Sunday
Full text: FM Jaitley's take on two months of demonetisation
The Modi govt had absolute clarity from day one that it would move against the shadow economy
December 30, 2016, Friday
50 days of demonetisation: Cash no longer king, India will save more
The biggest dividend of demonetisation may be a complete rehaul of India's direct tax framework
December 27, 2016, Tuesday
What's the meaning of a 250% change, SA annualised?
How much did exports change in the month of November? Here are the steps through this must be computed
December 26, 2016, Monday
Demonetisation impact: Did the banks gain or lose?
A wide spectrum of experts believed banks would gain
December 20, 2016, Tuesday
A K Bhattacharya: GST's next big hurdle
International investors and rating agencies are betting on the launch of GST in April
December 06, 2016, Tuesday
Ashok K Lahiri: Demonetisation and the cash shortage
The liquidity crunch may extend far beyond the calendar year. A quick way to remonetise would be to import currency notes
December 06, 2016, Tuesday
A K Bhattacharya: Choosing the tax implementers well
If the country's taxation system has to be modernised and the government does have plans to undertake many more reforms in the ...
December 01, 2016, Thursday
Sarmistha Pal: Why Demonetisation?
Sarmistha Pal examines whether the current government's stance in tackling black money has significantly differed from its ...
November 24, 2016, Thursday
Abheek Barua: The other strike on November 8th
Trade protectionism, criticism of the Fed and the utter disdain for regulation - Donald Trump's views are a cause for anxiety
November 22, 2016, Tuesday
Out of cash
Rural distress must be addressed urgently