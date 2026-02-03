Datanomics: Labour-heavy exports regain ground after India-US trade deal
India-US tariff cut to 18% lifts prospects for labour-intensive exports as firms diversify markets and oil sourcing shifts amid geopolitical pressure
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
India and the United States (US) have agreed to a trade deal where Washington decided to reduce the reciprocal tariff from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. The deal is expected to bolster India’s labour-intensive exports to the US, which took a hit due to the imposition of such tariffs.
Topics : India US Trade Deal tariffs Exports