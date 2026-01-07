Datanomics: Lower tax buoyancy, not GDP, weighs on Centre's finances
Slower nominal GDP growth in FY26 may not hurt deficit math, but weak tax buoyancy and a slipping tax-to-GDP ratio signal rising stress on revenue collections
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
India’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2025-26 is officially estimated to be 2.1 percentage points lower than the Budget assumption of 10.1 per cent in 2025-26. However, this may not by itself affect tax collections or the fiscal deficit, as nominal GDP in absolute terms is projected to be marginally higher at around ~357.13 trillion, against ~356.98 trillion estimated in the Budget.