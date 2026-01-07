Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Lower tax buoyancy, not GDP, weighs on Centre's finances

Slower nominal GDP growth in FY26 may not hurt deficit math, but weak tax buoyancy and a slipping tax-to-GDP ratio signal rising stress on revenue collections

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

India’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2025-26 is officially estimated to be 2.1 percentage points lower than the Budget assumption of 10.1 per cent in 2025-26. However, this may not by itself  affect tax collections or the fiscal deficit, as nominal GDP in absolute terms is projected to be marginally higher at around ~357.13 trillion, against ~356.98 trillion estimated in the Budget. 
 
Fiscal deficit holds 
In the first half of FY26, the fiscal deficit narrowed to 3.3 per cent of GDP against full year projection of 4.4 per cent, with revenue expenditure compression doing most of the work 
 
Tax-to-GDP ratio slips despite favourable nominal GDP
  The Centre’s tax-to-GDP ratio, before devolution to states, declined to 10.8 per cent in the first half (H1) of FY26 from 11.5 per cent in H1FY25, pointing to weaker tax collections during the first half of the year   
 
Tax buoyancy signals stress 
Tax buoyancy slumped to 0.32 in the first half of FY26, down sharply from 1.3 in the corresponding period last year, which does not augur well for tax performance for the entire year 
 
