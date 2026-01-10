Datanomics: India may not surpass Japan as 4th-largest economy in FY26
India's economy is growing faster than peers, but a weakening rupee may delay its move past Japan to become the world's fourth-largest in dollar terms
Shikha ChaturvediIndivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
The size of India’s economy is officially expected to be at ₹357.13 trillion, slightly higher than the ₹356.98 trillion assumed in the Budget for 2025-26 (FY26). However, the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar may delay the economy’s rise to become the fourth-largest, unlike earlier expectations.