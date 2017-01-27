-
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
Comey's haunting news on Trump and Russia
The top priority now must be to ensure that the F.B.I.'s investigation is shielded
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
A republican health care bill in search of a problem
In a better world, this bill would never have seen the light of day, much less be offered for a vote
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
Pass health bill or lose your jobs, Trump tells holdouts
Trump turned up the pressure on Republicans to support a bill to overhaul the health care system
March 20, 2017, Monday
The cost of Trump's wall compared to the programs he's proposing to cut
America may get its border wall. It just might have to do without a lot else
March 16, 2017, Thursday
I might not be here 'if it wasn't for Twitter', says Donald Trump
Twitter allows me to bypass the "dishonest" press, said Donald Trump
March 16, 2017, Thursday
Foreign students and postdocs in US worry about their future: Survey
US President Donald Trump's curbs on immigration are forcing foreign graduate students and researchers from countries like India, ...
March 07, 2017, Tuesday
Trump's travel ban is to safeguard nation, not against Muslims: Officials
The order explicitly states that the suspension does not apply to green card holders
March 03, 2017, Friday
Bill to curb transfer of jobs to India reintroduced in US Congress
The bill is aimed to curb the transfer of jobs to nations like India
March 02, 2017, Thursday
Trump is opening the door to military rule, warns Latin America
America's military is having its day in the sun
March 01, 2017, Wednesday
As US closes borders, Haitian refugees trapped in Mexico lose hope
The suspended order halts general refugee admissions for 120 days
March 01, 2017, Wednesday
Democrats invite Muslim immigrants to Trump's address
Immigrants from countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were present during the address
March 01, 2017, Wednesday
Trump's new immigration order to drop Iraq from travel ban list: Officials
The new order is designed to replace an earlier Trump order that was blocked by federal courts
February 25, 2017, Saturday
How Donald Trump orders (and tips) at his favourite restaurant
The ceiling at 21 Club is adorned with memorabilia donated by regulars
February 25, 2017, Saturday
Donald Trump: None will dare challenge US military might
Edited text of a speech by US President Donald Trump at the unveiling of Boeing 787 Dreamliner
February 10, 2017, Friday
US will honour 'One China' policy, Trump promises Xi
The White House described the Trump-Xi call as "lengthy" and "extremely cordial"
February 07, 2017, Tuesday
Does immigration increases crime? Here is what the research says
Large cities with substantial immigrant populations have lower crime rates, on average, reveals research reports
January 30, 2017, Monday
Will Trump include Pakistan in US immigration ban list?
This the first time that the Trump Administration has publicly acknowledged about putting Pakistan into that list
January 29, 2017, Sunday
Donald Trump backs executive orders, says world is in a 'horrible mess'
Civil rights activists allege that the ban is against the values of the US
January 29, 2017, Sunday
Trump bars all refugees, visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries
US president says order would 'keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America'
January 27, 2017, Friday
Trump prepares orders to reduce US role in UN
Order calls for 'at least a 40% overall decrease' in US funding toward international organisations
