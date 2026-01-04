Sunday, January 04, 2026 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / North Korea condemns US strikes on Venezuela as sovereignty violation

North Korea condemns US strikes on Venezuela as sovereignty violation

"The incident is another example that clearly confirms once again the rogue and brutal nature of the United States," KCNA said, citing a spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry

north korea, tech workers, fake tech workers, us vs north korea

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters SEOUL
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korea has denounced the U.S. strikes on Venezuela as "the most serious form of encroachment of sovereignty," state news agency KCNA said on Sunday.
 
"The incident is another example that clearly confirms once again the rogue and brutal nature of the United States," KCNA said, citing a spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Ministry.
 
The statement came after North Korea launched ballistic missiles earlier on Sunday, the day the leader of South Korea begins a state visit to China, Pyongyang's chief ally.
 
Pyongyang said the current situation in Venezuela "caused a catastrophic consequence to ensuring the identity of the regional and international relations structure." 
 

More From This Section

Syria, civil war

British, French warplanes strike suspected IS arms facility in Syria

oil, crude oil,

Why Venezuela's oil sector offers no quick payoff for US companies

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

How cocaine, corruption led to indictment of Venezuelan President Maduro

Iran, Iran flag

Why protests are growing across Iran amid rising nuclear tensions

china Flag, China

Chinese social media hails Trump's Maduro move as Taiwan template

Topics : North Korea United States Venezuelan crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon