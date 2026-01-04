Sunday, January 04, 2026 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Musk's Starlink to offer free internet services in Venezuela through Feb 3

Musk's Starlink to offer free internet services in Venezuela through Feb 3

The announcement coincided with dramatic scenes involving deposed Dictator Nicolas Maduro following his removal by the United States

Starlink

Starlink announced it was providing free broadband internet services in the country for a limited period | Image: Shutterstock

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday expressed support for the people of Venezuela as SpaceX-owned Starlink announced it was providing free broadband internet services in the country for a limited period, as Venezuela remains gripped by fast-moving political developments.

In a post on X, Musk wrote, "In support of the people of Venezuela," while re-posting a message from Starlink outlining the initiative.

In the reposted message, Starlink said, "Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity."

The announcement coincided with dramatic scenes involving deposed Dictator Nicolas Maduro following his removal by the United States. Video released by US authorities showed the captured Venezuelan leader in handcuffs during a staged perp walk.

 

In the footage, Maduro was seen wishing reporters and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents a Happy New Year and Good Night as he was led to custody.

Also Read

Nicolas Maduro

Captured Maduro made to prep-walk in custody, he says 'Happy New Year'

Grok

India, Malaysia, France hit out at X over 'offensive' Grok images

Delcy Rodríguez

Who is Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's acting leader after Maduro's capture?

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani speaks with Trump, terms US action in Venezuela 'act of war'

Donald Trump, Nicholas Maduro

World leaders react to US operation in Venezuela, call for de-escalation

Amid these developments, Venezuela's Supreme Court moved to address the leadership vacuum, ordering Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers and duties of acting president after the US removed Nicolas Maduro, CNN reported.

The order, announced late Saturday local time, concluded that Maduro is in a "material and temporary impossibility to exercise his functions."

According to the ruling, read by Justice Tania D'Amelio during a session broadcast on state television channel VTV, Rodriguez will "assume and exercise, as acting president, all the powers, duties, and faculties inherent to the office of president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the nation," as reported by CNN.

The court cited Venezuela's constitution, which states that when there is a temporary or absolute absence of the president, the person holding the vice presidency must replace them.

Further background on the situation was provided by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton. Speaking to CNN, Bolton said that a plan to remove Maduro had been presented to US President Donald Trump during his first term but failed to advance because administration officials were unable to keep the president "focused" on the issue.

Bolton told CNN that Trump was already "very interested in the Venezuelan oil" during his first term and that while his team managed to get Trump interested in the idea of removing Maduro, they "couldn't keep him focused on it."

He added that the opposition in Venezuela at the time believed economic pressure would be sufficient to split Maduro's regime.

According to CNN, the United States later launched what Trump described as a "large scale strike against Venezuela" and captured Maduro to face charges, carrying out the regime change effort without the approval of Congress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Myanmar flag

Myanmar's military frees over 6,100 prisoners on independence anniversary

birds, mountain birds

What makes mountain birds sing at dawn and why are they sometimes quiet?

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

This is about oil, not drugs: Kamala Harris slams Trump over Maduro capture

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Rioters 'must be put in place', says Iran's leader as 15 killed in protest

flight plane

Maduro's capture disrupts Caribbean travel as hundreds of flights cancelled

Topics : Elon Musk Venezuela Venezula

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon