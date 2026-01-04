Sunday, January 04, 2026 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Myanmar's military frees over 6,100 prisoners on independence anniversary

Myanmar's military frees over 6,100 prisoners on independence anniversary

The amnesty comes as the military government proceeds with a monthlong, three-stage election process that critics say is designed to add a facade of legitimacy to the status quo

Myanmar flag

Myanmar flag | Image: Freepik

AP Bangkok
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Myanmar's military government granted amnesty to more than 6,100 prisoners and reduced other inmates' sentences Sunday to mark the 78th anniversary of the country's independence from Britain.

It was not immediately clear whether those released include the thousands of political detainees imprisoned for opposing military rule.

The amnesty comes as the military government proceeds with a monthlong, three-stage election process that critics say is designed to add a facade of legitimacy to the status quo.

State-run MRTV television reported that Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military government, pardoned 6,134 prisoners.

A separate statement said 52 foreigners will also be released and deported from Myanmar. No comprehensive list of those freed is available.

 

Also Read

Myanmar flag

Polls open for military-ruled Myanmar's first general election in 5 years

columnist

Rethinking Islam, military power, and democracy: A year-end correctionpremium

Min Aung Hlaing

Why Myanmar is going to hold elections on December 28 amid a civil war

Myanmar flag

Myanmar to hold 1st election in 5 years as criticism of military rule grows

Passing Out Parade of 157th Regular, 46th TES, 140th TGC, 55th SCO & TA OEE 2023 Courses. A total of 525 Officer Cadets, including 34 from Friendly Foreign Countries, passed out from the hallowed portals of Indian Military Academy

Passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun, 491 young officers join Army

Other prisoners received reduced sentences, except for those convicted of serious charges such as murder and rape or those jailed on charges under various other security acts.

The release terms warn that if the freed detainees violate the law again, they will have to serve the remainder of their original sentences in addition to any new sentence.

The prisoner releases, common on holidays and other significant occasions in Myanmar, began Sunday and are expected to take several days to complete.

At Yangon's Insein Prison, which is notorious for housing political detainees, relatives of prisoners gathered at the gates early in the morning.

However, there was no sign that the prisoner release would include former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted in the military takeover in 2021 and has been held virtually incommunicado since then.

The takeover was met with massive nonviolent resistance, which has since become a widespread armed struggle.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent organization that keeps detailed tallies of arrests and casualties linked to the nation's political conflicts, more than 22,000 political detainees, including Suu Kyi, were in detention as of last Tuesday.

Many political detainees had been held on a charge of incitement, a catch-all offense widely used to arrest critics of the government or military and punishable by up to three years in prison.

The 80-year-old Suu Kyi is serving a 27-year sentence after being convicted in what supporters have called politically tinged prosecutions.

Myanmar became a British colony in the late 19th century and regained its independence on Jan 4, 1948.

The anniversary was marked in the capital, Naypyitaw, with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

birds, mountain birds

What makes mountain birds sing at dawn and why are they sometimes quiet?

Nicolas Maduro

Captured Maduro made to prep-walk in custody, he says 'Happy New Year'

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

This is about oil, not drugs: Kamala Harris slams Trump over Maduro capture

Delcy Rodríguez

Who is Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's acting leader after Maduro's capture?

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani speaks with Trump, terms US action in Venezuela 'act of war'

Topics : Myanmar military prisoners

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon